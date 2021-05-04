Victoria vows to halve emissions by 2030

The state of Victoria, Australia which is home to four of the country’s largest cities, including Melbourne, has committed to cut carbon dioxide emissions by up to 50% by 2030.

With a population of more than 6.6 million people, it had already committed to net zero by 2050.

The newly announced strategy will see the state invest more than AUD$100 million (£55.7m) in the transport sector setting a target of 50% of all new car sales in Victoria to be zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2030.

The Victorian Government has also promised subsidies of as much as AUD$3,000 (£1,673) for drivers interested in purchasing a ZEV.

The state will also spend AUD$20 million (£11.1m) to support sustainable farming and will prioritise what is claimed to be the Australian first move to power all schools, hospitals, police stations and trains with 100% renewable energy.

Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D’Ambrosio said: “Our action on climate change puts Victoria shoulder to shoulder with the world’s major economies and leaders.

“This will reduce emissions and create jobs across the economy, from agriculture to transport to energy.”