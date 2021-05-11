Dublin partners with Google to measure air quality

Dublin City Council has teamed up with Google to measure air quality across the city.

The initiative will see an electric Jaguar I-PACE, run by Google take to the streets of Dublin to capture air pollution and greenhouse gas measurements.

The vehicle is fitted with an air sensing platform that can measure pollutants, including nitrogen dioxide, fine particulate matter, carbon dioxide and ozone.

The technology will help develop maps of street-by-street air pollution.

The scheme, which will run for one year, aims to inform future clean transport programmes and improve air quality in Dublin.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said: “Environmental air quality is an issue that affects everyone, especially people who live in cities and I look forward to learning more about how our city lives and breathes.”

Paddy Flynn, Vice President of Google Geo Operations, said: “Air quality is a serious concern, especially for cities, but there is a gap in terms of localised data and insights available to decision-makers.

“Mapping of street-by-street air pollution has never been captured or used in Ireland before, and our ultimate goal is that they will support new actions towards a cleaner, more sustainable Dublin.”