Efficiency & Environment, Technology

ENGIE announces new decarbonisation tool for public and private sectors

It claims the tool goes beyond the concept of carbon footprint, demonstrating economic and environmental value to increase investment and innovation

Festival Net Zero 2021

Kiran Bose
More Articles
Thursday 13 May 2021
Image: Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock

ENGIE has developed a tool which it claims objectively measures the decarbonisation of both the private and public sectors.

It has stated the tool goes beyond the concept of carbon footprinting, demonstrating economic and environmental value to increase investment and innovation.

It has identified six principles for its measurement system and produced a guide, alongside SUEZ, Entreprises pour l’Environnement (EpE), the Solar Impulse Foundation and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

It is now sharing the tool in the public domain.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast