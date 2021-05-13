ENGIE announces new decarbonisation tool for public and private sectors

ENGIE has developed a tool which it claims objectively measures the decarbonisation of both the private and public sectors.

It has stated the tool goes beyond the concept of carbon footprinting, demonstrating economic and environmental value to increase investment and innovation.

It has identified six principles for its measurement system and produced a guide, alongside SUEZ, Entreprises pour l’Environnement (EpE), the Solar Impulse Foundation and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

It is now sharing the tool in the public domain.