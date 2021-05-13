Looking for that eco skyscraper? Time to branch out!

A ‘skyscraper tree’ made from genetically modified tree branches has won the first prize in an architecture competition.

A team of Ukrainian architects has designed the so-called ‘living skyscraper’ which is made from ‘genetically modified’ trees that could be developed in New York.

But what will this building look like?

The team, which submitted the idea to the ‘eVolo Skyscraper Competition’, said it would be made of a group of unique fast-growing and tall hardwood trees.

These trees will be planted in groups in soil that is specially prepared to accommodate the structure.

The branches of the trees could form individual rooms and walls of the structure.

The architects said as the trees grow and absorb water and nutrients, the wood structure could be further strengthened.

They believe this kind of skyscraper structure could be a separate living organism with its own root system, irrigation and care mechanisms.

The competition was initially launched in 2006 and aims to recognise novel ideas that challenge the way we understand vertical architecture and its relationship with nature.