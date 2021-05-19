Is Robin Hood’s birthplace the UK’s ‘greenest’ city?

Nottingham’s most famous son wore green and now it seems he’s was spot on!

The legend of Robin Hood has him running about a forest dressed in green tunics and it appears Nottingham really is green.

Almost half of all households in Nottingham are currently on a green energy tariff, compared to other areas such as Southampton and Belfast where the share is 20% and 15% respectively.

According to the study by Uswitch, a third of all UK households are currently on an eco-friendly deal with Nottingham, Norwich and London leading the way.

The report also suggests residents in Glasgow would be willing to pay the most for a ‘truly green’ tariff, with people prepared to spend an extra £60 a year on their energy bills.

The amount is £14.40 more than the UK average of £45.6.