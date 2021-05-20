Infrastructure

National Grid to bid for some fresh NY air!

Grid operator’s investment division has partnered with RWE Renewables to build offshore wind projects in the US

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 20 May 2021
Image: National Grid

National Grid‘s investment arm, National Grid Ventures and RWE Renewables have joined forces to develop offshore wind projects in the northeast US.

The partnership will see the companies jointly bid in the upcoming New York seabed lease auction.

The partners also plan to explore opportunities in the US offshore wind market.

Cordi O’Hara, President of National Grid Ventures, said: “This partnership further solidifies National Grid’s role in advancing a clean, fair and affordable energy future and will also complement our growing onshore renewables business, which includes a strong pipeline of solar, wind and battery storage projects across the country.”

Sven Utermöhlen, Chief Operating Officer, Offshore Wind Global for RWE Renewables, commented: “This partnership will support RWE’s plans to realize a sizeable position in the offshore wind space.”

