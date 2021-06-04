Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology, Top Stories

Net zero supersonic flights?

Holidaymakers could supposedly travel from San Francisco to Tokyo in only six hours using sustainable fuels

Kiran Bose
Friday 4 June 2021
Image: Boom Supersonic

United Airlines is taking net zero travel to supersonic speeds.

It has signed a deal with Boom Supersonic to purchase 15 of what it claims are the first large commercial aircraft to be net zero carbon from day one; built to run on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The planes facilitate a return to supersonic speeds in aviation, with United claiming they are capable of flying at twice the speed of today’s fastest airliners and can connect more than 500 destinations in half the time.

Blake Scholl, CEO at Boom Supersonic, commented: “The world’s first purchase agreement for net zero carbon supersonic aircraft marks a significant step toward our mission to create a more accessible world.

“United and Boom share a common purpose. To unite the world safely and sustainably. At speeds twice as fast, United passengers will experience all the advantages of life lived in person, from deeper, more productive business relationships to longer, more relaxing vacations to far-off destinations.”

