Boris Johnson flies to green G7 summit in private jet

The decision to take a 250-mile flight instead of more sustainable forms of transport has drawn widespread criticism on social media platforms

Thursday 10 June 2021
Boris Johnson has flown in a private jet to attend the G7 summit in Cornwall, despite the event’s promise “to create a greener, more prosperous future”.

The flight from London to Newquay covered 250 miles, a distance that can be covered by a single charging cycle in a modern electric vehicle (EV).

The move has drawn widespread criticism on social media, where users have branded the move hypocritical and short-sighted.

The Prime Minister tweeted a photo of himself disembarking from the plane on arrival, writing: “I’ve arrived in Cornwall for this year’s G7 where I’ll be asking my fellow leaders to rise to the challenge of beating the pandemic and building back better, fairer and greener.

“It will be a busy and important Summit, and I can’t wait to get started. #G7UK”

The event in Carbis Bay will see the G7 nations of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States gather, as well as guests India, South Korea and Australia – together, they will host talks to tackle a range of global issues including the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis.

