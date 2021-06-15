Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Two-thirds of UK homes ‘signed up to green energy suppliers’

The number of homes with green tariffs has jumped from less than 20% in 2017, according to a new research

Festival Net Zero 2021

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 15 June 2021
Image: Shutterstock

An estimated 65% of UK households are supplied with power by companies that only offer electricity tariffs backed by Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGOs) certificates.

The REGO scheme aims to offer consumers insight into the proportion of electricity that suppliers source from renewable energy sources.

New research from Cornwall Insight suggests there has been a steep rise in the share of homes signed up to green tariffs, rising from less than 20% in 2017.

The authors of the report note these figures would be higher if green tariffs from companies that also offer brown electricity were included.

Oliver Archer, Senior Analyst at Cornwall Insight, said: “This boom in green tariffs is in part being driven by consumers doing their bit to reach net zero with renewable credentials increasingly being factored into decision making when switching energy providers.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast