Two-thirds of UK homes ‘signed up to green energy suppliers’

An estimated 65% of UK households are supplied with power by companies that only offer electricity tariffs backed by Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin (REGOs) certificates.

The REGO scheme aims to offer consumers insight into the proportion of electricity that suppliers source from renewable energy sources.

New research from Cornwall Insight suggests there has been a steep rise in the share of homes signed up to green tariffs, rising from less than 20% in 2017.

The authors of the report note these figures would be higher if green tariffs from companies that also offer brown electricity were included.

Oliver Archer, Senior Analyst at Cornwall Insight, said: “This boom in green tariffs is in part being driven by consumers doing their bit to reach net zero with renewable credentials increasingly being factored into decision making when switching energy providers.”