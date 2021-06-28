Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

EBRD lends €60m for two wind farms in Poland

The development is predicted to save around 266,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 28 June 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has provided a loan of €60.4 million (£51.8m) equivalent for the construction of two wind farms in Poland.

The total installed capacity of the two different projects is expected to exceed 125MW.

The projects are forecast to generate more than 348GWh of renewable zero electricity and bring carbon dioxide emissions savings of more than 266,000 tonnes every year.

The country is still heavily dependent on fossil fuels for its energy supply – it is estimated that nearly 70% of its current electricity generation comes from coal.

