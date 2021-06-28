‘One-in-five cars built in the UK are alternatively fuelled’

Nearly one-in-five vehicles manufactured this year in the UK are alternatively fuelled.

A new report by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) also suggests of those built in 2021 just one-in-sixteen are battery electric vehicles.

Petrol and diesel cars had a 59.5% and 12.1% market share in May, the analysis shows.

SMMT notes new vehicle manufacturing soared in May, increasing by 934% compared to the same month last year.

It is estimated almost 55,000 cars left UK factories in last month, jumping from just 5,314 in May 2o20.

However, the figure is still down by 52.6% compared to the same period in 2019.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “If the UK is to remain competitive, therefore, it must ensure it has a globally attractive policy framework for both vehicle production and the supply chain.

“Accelerating zero emission car production is part of this package, so while one-in-five models made here this year is alternatively fuelled, we need to drive investment in research and development, charging infrastructure and the market to ensure we can deliver the net zero future society demands.”