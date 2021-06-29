Sustainable water and deuce on Wimbledon courts

The iconic tennis Grand Slam is underway but with one eye on the court and the other on its carbon footprint.

The event’s water is catered for by Evian, who are providing the players and fans with 100% recycled bottles to accelerate a circular economy. Similarly, soft drink provider Robinsons has stated its juice bottles are 100% recyclable and it uses 100% renewable electricity for its manufacturing.

Wimbledon has also partnered with Jaguar, which has revealed it will drive players and celebrities to and from the tournament using an all-electric fleet.

Evian has also announced that its ‘VIP Suite’ has been certified carbon-neutral by the Carbon Trust, with the Wimbledon sponsor asking its celebrity guests to dress sustainably.

Gemma Morgan, Brand Marketing Manager, said: “At Evian, we are committed to sustainability and our VIP suite at the championships is no different.

“This year, we are encouraging our celebrity guests in the suite to dress smart and eco-consciously, from re-wearing and recycling their favourite outfit, wearing a look or accessory from their favourite sustainable designer, to wearing an item made from recycled materials.”