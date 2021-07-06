Three Lions’ roar heats up grid!

The 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine has not only driven thousands of soccer fans to party in the streets to celebrate the Three Lions’ win but also created a spike in electricity demand.

National Grid ESO told ELN that its control room saw a 960MW pick-up in demand at half-time.

That is equivalent to around 190 million light bulbs or 530,000 kettles.

The grid operator also reported a more gradual 430MW pick-up after the match. That was likely due to audiences drifting away as the result became clear.

Last week, when England defeated Germany to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals, National Grid ESO saw an approximately 1GW pick-up at half-time and an approximately 1.6GW pick-up at full-time.