British Embassy seeks partner to deliver climate change event in Slovakia

The British Embassy in Bratislava is seeking a partner to deliver a climate change event to support the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign.

It is inviting bids for the event and follow up activity to support towns, cities and regions in Slovakia to join the UN initiative and commit to becoming carbon neutral, with a minimum goal to secure 15 commitments.

The event should aim to inspire municipalities to take action, educate them on the campaign, advise them on how to create and implement a strategy to become carbon neutral, introduce possible financing opportunities and have a sustained impact after the event to secure “as many commitments as possible”.

It would be held in October 2021, with all follow up activities completed by 14th March 2022.

Bids of up to €20,000 (£17,098) are sought until 2nd August 2021, with the funding only granted to non-profit organisations.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office states: “Climate change is the greatest risk facing us all. In November 2021, the UK, together with our partners Italy, will host the COP26 international climate conference. Leaders from around the world will converge on Glasgow to deliver on the Paris Agreement and seek to secure global net zero by 2050.

“But climate change affects us all and we must all take steps to tackle it. That is why the British Embassy in Bratislava has brought the UN’s Race to Zero campaign to Slovakia.”