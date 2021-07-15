University of Sussex pledges to reach net zero by 2035

The University of Sussex has committed to reaching net zero in both its direct and indirect carbon dioxide emissions by 2035.

The university has published its new sustainability strategy which also includes the pledge to reduce the waste produced per student by 10% and recycle half of its total waste by 2025.

Formed in collaboration with the university’s students, staff, partners and stakeholders, the new green plan includes the exploration of the feasibility of a sustainable transport hub with an upgrade to the electric vehicle, scooter and bike charging infrastructure and a potential low emission vehicle leasing scheme.

The plan also aims to look at the feasibility of ‘considerable investments’ in replacing fossil fuel-dependent infrastructure such as heat and power plant with lower carbon alternatives from 2026.

Having the largest on-campus solar farm of any university in the UK, the University of Sussex has also committed to exploring opportunities to build an additional project.

Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sussex, said: “Our ambition is simple and clear, to be one of the most sustainable universities in the world. To achieve this, we will show global leadership in all forms of environmental, social and economic sustainability.

“Universities exist to answer the big questions and there is no bigger question than how we build a sustainable planet. This is the greatest single challenge facing humankind and this strategy puts sustainability right at the heart of everything we do.”