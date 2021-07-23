Nottingham City Council seeks £140m to tackle fuel poverty

Nottingham City Council launches bid for £140 million of government funding to boost efficiency and reduce fuel poverty rates.

The council is the accountable body for the Midlands Energy Hub, which is one of five hubs of its kind set up by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

It will focus on assisting the most deprived and vulnerable residents in the region, through installing energy efficiency retrofits, improving housing stock and adopting more affordable renewable power.

Councillor Sally Longford, Portfolio Holder for Change, Carbon-Reduction and Sustainability, and Deputy Leader of Nottingham City Council, said: “I’m proud that we have a well-deserved national reputation for our climate-change agenda and regionally we are seen as leaders in the field.

“Applying for this funding will allow us to continue our forward-thinking programme of low-carbon retrofit work across the city.”