‘Europe’s largest’ battery goes online in Wiltshire

A 100MW/100MWh energy storage system in Wiltshire, described as Europe’s largest battery, has been connected to the grid.

The so-called Minety project, which was developed by photovoltaic and inverter technology provider Sungrow, was designed to reduce system costs by 5% while providing grid stability.

It will store electricity at times of low demand and high renewable generation and feed it back to the grid when demand soars.

James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow, said: “We are proud of being part of this landmark project, offering solutions with extreme efficiency and safety while in compliance with the stringent UK grid codes.”