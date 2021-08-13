Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure

Reliance Industries to double PET bottles recycling capacity in India

The new facility in Andhra Pradesh will boost its recycling capacity to five billion post-consumer PET bottles

The Big Zero report

Priyanka Shrestha
More Articles
Friday 13 August 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced plans to double the recycling capacity of its PET bottles in Andhra Pradesh, India.

The move is part of the company’s efforts to move towards a more sustainable and circular economy and bolster the entire polyester and polymer value chain.

The new facility, which will be built and operated by Srichakra Ecotex India, will more than double RIL’s recycling capacity to five billion post-consumer PET bottles.

RIL currently recycles PET bottles at its Barabanki, Hoshiarpur and Nagothane plants, with the PET bottles used as a raw material for manufacturing recycled polyester fibre, converting more than two billion bottles into fibres annually.

Vipul Shah, COO – Petrochemicals Business, RIL said: “The expansion of PET recycling capacity is part of Mr Mukesh Ambani’s vision to transform our legacy business into sustainable, circular and net zero carbon materials business and support the entrepreneurs to take risk throughout the value chain.

“RIL is committed to development of entire value chain and it shares expertise and technical know-how with the entrepreneurs to produce top quality products at lowest possible costs. RIL has underwritten the entire production from Srichakra’s facility to provide support for development of the business.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast