Reliance Industries to double PET bottles recycling capacity in India

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced plans to double the recycling capacity of its PET bottles in Andhra Pradesh, India.

The move is part of the company’s efforts to move towards a more sustainable and circular economy and bolster the entire polyester and polymer value chain.

The new facility, which will be built and operated by Srichakra Ecotex India, will more than double RIL’s recycling capacity to five billion post-consumer PET bottles.

RIL currently recycles PET bottles at its Barabanki, Hoshiarpur and Nagothane plants, with the PET bottles used as a raw material for manufacturing recycled polyester fibre, converting more than two billion bottles into fibres annually.

Vipul Shah, COO – Petrochemicals Business, RIL said: “The expansion of PET recycling capacity is part of Mr Mukesh Ambani’s vision to transform our legacy business into sustainable, circular and net zero carbon materials business and support the entrepreneurs to take risk throughout the value chain.

“RIL is committed to development of entire value chain and it shares expertise and technical know-how with the entrepreneurs to produce top quality products at lowest possible costs. RIL has underwritten the entire production from Srichakra’s facility to provide support for development of the business.”