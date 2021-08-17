Fresh $7.5m funding for 600 energy efficient, all-electric homes in New York

Fresh funding worth $7.5 million (£5.4m) has been announced to create up to 600 energy efficient and all-electric affordable housing units in New York.

The Clean Energy Initiative will demonstrate an approach for incorporating highly efficient, all-electric new construction or adaptive reuse projects, with the aim of building carbon neutral-ready affordable housing.

All space heating, cooling and domestic hot water appliances and equipment must be high-performance electric such as, but not limited to, air source or water source heat pumps or variable refrigerant flow (VRF) units and the buildings must achieve advanced levels of Energy Star Certification.

The pilot project – a collaboration between New York State Homes and Community Renewal and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) – supports New York’s ambition for an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

RuthAnne Visnauskas, Commissioner of New York State Homes and Community Renewal said: “This initiative is game-changing in terms of establishing a streamlined, direct funding source for developers who are proactively incorporating innovative solutions into their housing projects.

“The $7.5 million Clean Energy Initiative will create up to 600 state-of-the-art, all-electric homes in New York that will help shrink energy bills for residents and reduce the state’s carbon footprint. We look forward to seeing the success of this initiative and to our continued partnership with NYSERDA as we strive to create healthy, sustainable homes that benefit families and the environment, while also helping New York reach its climate goals.”