South Africa’s sole nuclear power plant to secure second life

Dallas-based professional services firm Jacobs has been selected to carry out essential engineering modifications to give South Africa‘s sole nuclear power plant a second life.

That is part of a $1.2 billion (£870m) programme to extend the operating life of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant near Cape Town, which generates 5% of the country’s electricity.

The nuclear plant, operated by the public utility Eskom, will be modified to prepare the installation of six new steam generators, replacing the current systems which have been in service since 1984.

The work is scheduled to start during a planned outage in January next year.

Jacobs Energy Security and Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt said: “This project is vital to maintain the pivotal role of nuclear power in South Africa’s energy mix.”