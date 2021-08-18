London hospital sends CO2 emissions to ER

Heat and power provider Vital Energi will work to develop an energy solution for Northwick Park Hospital that could bring an estimated £1.9 million of energy savings a year.

That follows a contract that has been awarded by the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust.

The project will include the conversion of the existing steam heating system to a Low Temperature Hot Water (LTHW) distribution infrastructure.

This will be supplied by a gas-fired combined heat and power unit, complete with LTHW boilers and solar PV.

The energy solution also involves the installation of water and air-sourced heat pumps and battery storage.

The technology is expected to create a smart grid that could support the local community.

Mark Trumper, Director of Estates & Facilities at the Trust, said: “The financial savings and the eradication of high-risk backlog maintenance cannot be underestimated at an NHS Trust, however, we are extremely proud to be part of a team that will save 2,500 tonnes of carbon every year in London.”