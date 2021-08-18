US launches $83m energy efficiency scheme to slash bills

The US Department of Energy has launched an $83 million (£59.9m) scheme to improve energy efficiency of buildings and help customers save on energy bills.

Developers of thermal energy storage technology and efficient air conditioners that promise up to 85% of energy saving compared to conventional systems will be among the 44 beneficiaries of the grant.

According to official data, residential and commercial buildings account for more than one-third of the carbon dioxide emissions the US releases every year and consume approximately 40% of the nation’s energy and 75% of its electricity.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Americans spend about $100 billion (£72.1bn) every year on wasted energy from buildings, heating and cooling units, and more, increasing energy bills and needless emissions that dirty our air and worsen the climate crisis.”