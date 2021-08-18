Efficiency & Environment, Policy

US launches $83m energy efficiency scheme to slash bills

Thermal energy storage technology and efficient air conditioning systems will benefit from the grant

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 18 August 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The US Department of Energy has launched an $83 million (£59.9m) scheme to improve energy efficiency of buildings and help customers save on energy bills.

Developers of thermal energy storage technology and efficient air conditioners that promise up to 85% of energy saving compared to conventional systems will be among the 44 beneficiaries of the grant.

According to official data, residential and commercial buildings account for more than one-third of the carbon dioxide emissions the US releases every year and consume approximately 40% of the nation’s energy and 75% of its electricity.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said: “Americans spend about $100 billion (£72.1bn) every year on wasted energy from buildings, heating and cooling units, and more, increasing energy bills and needless emissions that dirty our air and worsen the climate crisis.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast