Floating offshore wind port cluster ‘could deliver £1.5bn boost to Scotland’

The creation of a floating offshore wind port cluster that would bring together manufacturers could generate £1.5 billion in economic benefit for Scotland.

Led by Professor Sir Jim McDonald of Strathclyde University, a new report, commissioned by the Scottish Government and offshore industry, suggests a collaboration framework focused on building confidence amongst Scottish ports is needed to help companies secure work in offshore wind.

The analysis also highlights the benefits of an investment in an additional 22 hectares of port capacity suitable for offshore wind platform fabrication.

Scottish projects installed between today and 2027 may produce a total lifetime spend of £18.8 billion, resulting in an average annual total of 1,900 direct jobs, according to the report.

It also estimates the forthcoming ScotWind leasing round could create 5,000 jobs every year.

Professor Sir Jim McDonald said: “Scotland will be one of the first countries in the world looking to deliver floating offshore wind at scale. If Scottish companies are involved in this first generation of floating offshore wind projects, then they will be in a position to sell this expertise around the world.”

Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson commented: “The offshore wind sector has a vital role to play in decarbonising our energy system and ensuring we become a net zero economy by 2045.”