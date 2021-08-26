Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

England’s homes ’emit more emissions than all of the country’s cars’

A new report estimates English homes emit an estimated 58.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 26 August 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Carbon dioxide emissions from England’s homes far outweigh those emitted by all of the country’s vehicles.

That’s one of the stark findings coming from a new report by the National Housing Federation (NHF), which estimates England’s 25 million homes produce around 58.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

The amount emitted is the equivalent of the average annual use of 28 million vehicles, the authors of the report claim.

According to the analysis, there are currently 27 million cars travelling in England’s streets, emitting an estimated 56 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

The report attributes buildings’ large carbon footprint to a combination of gas central heating and poor insulation.

The NHF calls on the government to delivers on its pledge of £3.8 billion for retrofitting social homes in the Spending Review this year.

Kate Henderson, Chief Executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “If we don’t start making serious progress on decarbonising and retrofitting our homes, we won’t achieve the government’s target of net zero by 2050.

“It’s critical that we act now. Independent and government experts have made it clear that without serious urgent action, we’re looking at a global climate catastrophe.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast