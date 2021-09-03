Australia introduces legislation to unlock investment in offshore energy

The Australian Government has introduced legislation aimed at unlocking a wave of new investment in offshore electricity generation and transmission projects.

The Offshore Electricity Infrastructure Bill 2021 will establish a framework for the construction, operation, maintenance and decommissioning of offshore electricity projects.

It covers infrastructure projects for offshore electricity transmission cables and offshore renewable energy generation, including offshore wind.

Angus Taylor MP, Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction said: “An offshore electricity industry in Australia will further strengthen our economy, create jobs and opportunities for Australians, and enhance the delivery of affordable and reliable power. A new offshore industry, enabled by this Bill, represents an important new opportunity for Australia.

“Offshore generation and transmission can deliver significant benefits to all Australians through a more secure and reliable electricity system, and create thousands of new jobs and business opportunities in regional Australia.

“Importantly this Bill will accelerate a number of projects already under development like the Marinus Link transmission line, which will connect the mainland to Tasmania’s Battery of the Nation project.”

The Marinus Link, Star of the South and Sun Cable are estimated to be worth more than AUD$10 billion (£7.2bn) in total and are expected to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect job opportunities during construction.