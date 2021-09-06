UK researchers invited to partner with US on nuclear energy

Researchers in the UK are being invited to apply for a share of £2.5 million of funding for nuclear energy research with a partner in the US.

The funding will enable up to five individual projects to take part in the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Nuclear Energy University Programme (NEUP), for a duration of up to 36 months.

Projects must address one of five areas: understanding, predicting and optimising the physical properties, structure and dynamics of molten salts; next generation light-water reactor fuels for small modular applications; disposal of spent fuel and waste disposition; advanced small modular reactors; and automated optimisation for reactor core design.

Pre-applications must be submitted by the US partners to the DOE by 22nd September 2021.

Around 80% of the full economic cost of the project will be funded, with support a;so coming from the UK’s Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).

UK-based researchers must be employed by an eligible research organisation and not hold a postdoctoral level fellowship.