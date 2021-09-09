World EV Day: Government launches app to encourage switch to cleaner vehicles

A new free app, backed by the UK Government, to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) has been launched on World EV Day.

The ‘EV8 Switch’ app, supported with £2.7 million of UK Space Agency funding, calculates how much money drivers could save by switching to an EV compared to their current petrol or diesel vehicle as well as provides details on the carbon savings and air quality improvements they could achieve.

They will also be able to see which EV would be suitable for them based on their current vehicle and how switching to an electric car could fit in with their current lifestyle.

In addition, the app provides information on the nearest charging points and which journeys can be completed without the need to top up en-route.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “This World Day, I want to not only provide easy access to the tools that people need to feel confident about making the switch but also to make sure that charge points are accessible, affordable and recognisable.

“That’s why we have already committed £1.3 billion to accelerate the rollout of charging infrastructure up and down the country. And as we look forward to COP26 and beyond, our vision is that the UK is at the forefront of the zero emission transport future, creating thousands of green jobs in the process.”

The government is also announcing Minnie Moll, Chief Executive of the Design Council and Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England, will sit on the steering board to support the charge point design project, alongside architects Sowmya Parthasarathy, experienced master planner and Professor Alan Penn, Chief Scientific Advisor at the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

They will provide their expertise to shape a design that could see charging points become as recognisable as the red post box, London bus or black cab.

The resulting design will be unveiled at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, this November.