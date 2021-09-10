Welsh Government and Ford plug in £1.8m for low carbon vehicle innovation

A new £1.8 million fund is being established by the Welsh Government and Ford to support innovation in low carbon vehicle technologies.

The Ford Low Carbon Vehicle Transition Fund seeks to address strategic industrial technical challenges associated with low carbon vehicles and encourage businesses to move beyond manufacturing internal combustion engines.

Projects must align with one of the Automotive Council roadmaps: electrical energy storage, electric machines, power electronics, fuel cell and lightweight vehicle and powertrain structure.

There will be a focus on commercialisation and exploitation of new products, processes or services and growing capacity in low carbon technologies.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “The Welsh Government has a clear focus on helping create new green jobs in the industries of the future. We want Wales to be a country that’s at the forefront of innovating new technologies that will benefit people in their day-to-day lives.

“Innovation is absolutely key to the Welsh Government’s low carbon delivery plan and in our response to the climate emergency. So the launch of this new fund by Ford and the Welsh Government is a fantastic opportunity for companies across the country to be at the forefront of creating new, innovative low carbon vehicle technologies.”

The new fund will open for applications on 20th September 2021.