‘UK’s first’ hydrogen blended gas hailed a success

Around 100 homes received a hydrogen blended gas and the results have been successful, a new report finds.

As part of an 18-month trial, hydrogen was injected into a private gas network serving these homes and 30 faculty buildings at Keele University, in Staffordshire.

Residents of the homes that used the new blend without having to make changes to their existing appliances reported positive results from their experience.

The so-called HyDeploy project is considered to be the first demonstration of hydrogen in homes.

It aims to prove that blending up to 20% of hydrogen with natural gas is a greener alternative to the gas.

Steve Fraser, Chief Executive of Cadent, said: “With eight in ten of our homes in the UK heated by natural gas, it is an energy we are familiar with. Adopting hydrogen blending across the gas networks would save carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to removing 2.5 million cars from our roads a, huge step towards net zero.”

Keele University Professor Mark Ormerod, Deputy Vice Chancellor and Institutional Lead for Sustainability, said: “The project has been a perfect fit for Keele University’s sustainability ambitions as an institution and to use our campus as a genuine living laboratory for low carbon and sustainable energy technologies.”

A few days ago, a larger pilot project at Winlaton, near Gateshead was launched to supply hydrogen blended gas to 668 homes on a network operated by Northern Gas Networks.