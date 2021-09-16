Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Sustainable aviation fuel demand ‘set for 30-fold higher flights by 2025’

Global demand for SAF will increase from 80,000 to three million tonnes by 2025 to support aviation’s green transition, according to a new report

The Big Zero report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 16 September 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) demand is predicted to increase more than 30-fold by 2025.

A new report from the commodities price reporting provider FastMarkets forecasts global demand for SAF will soar from the current estimated 80,000 tonnes to three million tonnes in the next four years to support aviation‘s low carbon transition.

That growth in demand would require more than $7 billion (£5bn) of investment to upgrade production facilities, according to the study.

The authors of the report said that investment is larger than that in all biofuel in both 2019 and 2020.

The findings also show that two regions will likely lead to SAF adoption, the EU and the US.

That is mainly driven by the new government regulation.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast