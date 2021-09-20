Latest Jobs – Sustainability Consultant – Energy & Carbon – Brownlow Utilities

Owing to the ever increasing demand for expertise in this field, our Sustainability division requires an Energy & Carbon Compliance Consultant to join the team. Whilst the role is based at our Haydock (St. Helens) UK office, regular travel within the UK will be required, with potential EU travel also required from time to time.

ROLE SPECIFICATION

Carry out data analysis, preparation of reports and completion of application documents to support various mandatory and voluntary energy and carbon compliance schemes

Support the service delivery process for various schemes, including CCA, SECR, EED (ESOS), ISO 50001, CHPQA, EU-ETS, and any other European legislative/incentive schemes

Liaise with various parties including clients, trade bodies and regulators to resolve queries and changes in agreement eligibility

Research and interpret legislative updates and developments surrounding European energy and/or carbon legislation, including the Energy Efficiency Directive

Ensure that systems are used appropriately in the delivery of contracted work to clients and that client data is managed and protected according to corporate standards

Conduct desk and site-based audits to identify eligibility for schemes and collect evidence for scheme applications

Report preparation and presentation, followed by the implementation and on-going management of schemes

Identify opportunities and solutions through investigatory work

Carry out compliance management services including regulatory audit support

Make sure that goals are achieved as agreed in performance reviews

Ensure the operation and application of company policies are followed

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Hold a relevant degree or relevant experience

Energy/Environmental Degree would be an advantage

Experience in utility supplies is desirable

Experience in legislative research would be an advantage

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong time management and organisational skills

Problem solving skills and willingness to take ownership of tasks and problems

Demonstrates initiative

Ability to adapt to change and reprioritise

Extensive experience of Excel, for data analysis, reporting and forecasting

Willingness to travel within the UK and EU

Experience of dealing with customers and commercial awareness would be a distinct advantage

Owing to the scope of this role, language skills would also be advantageous (French, German, Spanish or Italian)

You should be a problem solver, passionate, knowledgeable and possess a drive for quality

This opportunity offers a rewarding future within a rapidly expanding discipline. Salary and benefits will be appropriate with qualifications and experience.

If this sounds like the role for you or you would like more information, please contact [email protected].