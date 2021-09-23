British Embassy kicks off ‘Sports for Climate’ competition ahead of COP26

The British Embassy in Cairo is launching the ‘Sports for Climate’ competition ahead of the COP26 summit to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change on people’s health, productivity and wider economy.

It has partnered with World Gym Dandy Mall, powered by Technogym, to show how climatic conditions can affect human performance, especially when people are outdoors and directly exposed to the hotter temperatures as a consequence of global warming.

The “first-of-its-kind” competition is divided into three parts: one indoor workout, one outdoor workout and an awards ceremony.

Around 40 participants aged 20-35, including university students from the British University in Egypt (BUE), Modern Sciences and Art University (MSA) and Hertfordshire and Coventry Universities, took part in the first phase of the competition over the weekend, with activities ranging from rowing to squats to push-ups.

Gareth Bayley, British Ambassador to Egypt said: “This is a unique and original experience, initiated by the Embassy to show in a concrete way how climate change affects each one of us. A warming climate means changes to our daily lives – not just athletes of course but also outdoor workers – and brings new challenges for us to face. We face these challenges best, together.

“On a global level, this is what a UK-hosted COP26 Climate Conference will deliver in November: bringing together governments, including our Egyptian partners, businesses, community groups and individuals to discuss the best ways to tackle climate change, take ambitious action and make a real difference to fight a threat that threatens our very existence.”