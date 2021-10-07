Fresh $45m fund to decarbonise natural gas power and industrial sectors using CCS

Fresh investment totalling $45 million (£33m) has been announced to decarbonise the natural gas power and industrial sectors using carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology in the US.

A total of 12 projects will share the funding to advance point-source CCS technologies that can capture at least 95% of carbon emissions generated from natural gas power and industrial facilities that produce commodities like cement and steel.

Point-source carbon capture seeks to stop carbon dioxide emissions from entering the atmosphere by filtering out CO2 and other harmful gases from a power plant or industrial facility.

The investment supports the US Government’s goals to transition towards a 100% clean electricity sector by 2035 and achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said: “In order to dramatically reduce carbon pollution in our fight against climate change, we must deploy all of the tools at our disposal, including the innovative technologies that capture CO2 emissions before they reach the atmosphere.

“What’s truly exciting about these projects is that not only do they put us on a path to decarbonise existing infrastructure, but they also pave the way for good-paying, union jobs—in the communities that have been impacted the most from our dependence on fossil fuels.”