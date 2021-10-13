Are government moves to support business energy users enough?

In this episode of the Resonance podcast, you will learn:

The government package. Is it what energy users want? Who will benefit, and who won’t?

What the market looks like in these unprecedented times

Is there a change in sentiment with warm words from Russia on gas for winter?

The challenge for businesses as unsustainable prices and volatility remains

Has carbon cooled?

Has oil run out of steam?

What’s the difference between supply and demand issues for oil and gas?

This is a promoted article.