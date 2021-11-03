COP26 Live: London Mayor becomes new Chair of global network of megacities

C40, a global initiative that unites mayors of nearly 100 cities and represents one-twelfth of the world’s population welcomed the Mayor of London as its new Chair.

On the second day of COP26, the group outlined its vision to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

C40’s mission is to halve the emissions of its member cities within a decade.

In an event held at Glasgow City Chambers, C40 Chair and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the successful delivery of the UN-backed Cities Race to Zero campaign.

It is estimated that the 1049 cities and local governments signing onto the campaign represent nearly 722 million people.

The move means that all these local governments will pursue ambitious climate action.

Sadiq Khan has committed to directing two-thirds of C40’s funding to cities in the Global South that experience the worst impacts of climate change.

C40 Cities Chair-elect and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I want to ensure C40’s resources help all C40 cities around the world speed up their efforts to tackle the climate emergency, toxic air pollution and address inequalities within and between our cities with inclusive climate action.”

C40 Cities Chair and Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti said: “Today, more than 1,000 cities stood united around a historic commitment to make this decade one of exponential action toward a green and just future.”

You can hear an interview with one of the C40 Mayors, Mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan in our latest Net Hero Podcast: