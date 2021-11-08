Producing power: Hydro power energy generation in the UK

A little closer to our time, the world’s first hydro-electric project was able to power a lamp in a house in Northumberland in 1878.

Today, hydro power can generate significantly more electricity, but still makes up a relatively small part of the UK’s electricity supply mix.

According to Electric Insights there’s 1.2 gigawatt (GW) of installed hydro capacity around Great Britain’s electricity system. This compares to 24.4 GW of installed capacity for wind and 13.2 GW for solar. Of the 134 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity generated in the UK in 2020, just 5% came from hydro power.

However, hydro power is a flexible, affordable, highly efficient, low-carbon electricity source. And, despite its relatively small footprint in the UK, it nonetheless has an enduring role to play in the country’s renewable energy transition, as well as assisting in the balancing of energy grids.

Find out more

This is a promoted article.