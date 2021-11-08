COP26 Live: Energy supplier OVO vows to plant 1m trees in the next 12 months

Energy supplier OVO Energy has announced a new commitment to plant one million trees in the next year.

The company’s plan was unveiled during COP26 in Glasgow which is in its second week and today focuses on Adaptation, Loss and Damage.

The company said it will collaborate with its partners at The Conservation Volunteers and the Woodland Trust and will deliver tree planting packs to volunteering groups across Britain.

The trees are planned to be planted in public parks and schools.

The pledge is part of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs ‘Get Nature Positive’ campaign of which OVO is a founding member.

Dr Rebecca Heaton, Director of Sustainability at OVO, said: “We know that trees are essential in storing carbon, reconnecting people with nature and helping the UK deliver on its net zero target.”

OVO Energy has pledged to achieve net zero emissions across its own operations by 2030.