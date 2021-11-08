Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Yü Group takes over customers of failed supplier

The supplier of energy and utility solutions for businesses has been appointed as Supplier of Last Resort for Ampoweruk’s customers

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Monday 8 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

Nottingham-based supplier of gas, electricity, and water for businesses Yü Group PLC has been appointed by Ofgem as Supplier of Last Resort (SoLR) for Ampoweruk’s customers.

The company agreed to take on the electricity and gas customer book of the failed supplier from yesterday.

Ampoweruk, which supplied more than 8,100 businesses, announced its exit from the energy market last week on the same day that three more companies went under.

The appointment of Yü Group as SoLR is predicted to increase the group’s meter portfolio by 38% and its revenues by more than £7.5 million per month.

Yü Group said it has already integrated the new customers onto its platform and will complete the transfer in the coming days.

Bobby Kalar, Yü Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: I’m very pleased to have been awarded the Ampower customer book. In recognition of our strong systems and experienced team these customers have already been migrated onto our scalable operating platform seamlessly over the weekend with negligible impact on resource or capacity.”

