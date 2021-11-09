Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

Two thirds of local authorities ‘have no plans for EV charger installations’

Almost 60% of councils say they have no funds earmarked for future EV charging infrastructure

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 9 November 2021
Image: nrqemi / Shutterstock

Nearly two thirds of local authorities have no plans to install electric vehicle (ev) infrastructure.

A freedom of information request (FoI) by trade body Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA) suggests nearly 66% of local authorities do not have plans in place for EV charge points.

The worrying finding comes ahead of tomorrow’s transport day at COP26 in Glasgow.

The ECA issued a FoI request to 344 local authorities across the UK in September on EV charge points – of them a total of 241 replied.

The research found that nearly 48% of them did not currently operate any EV charge point.

A further 60% said they have no funds earmarked for future EV charging infrastructure.

Luke Osborne, ECA’s Energy and Emerging Technologies Solutions Advisor, said: “With public interest in EVs reaching an all-time high, the worrying lack of plans to install charge points will seriously hold us back in our pursuit of net zero and stunt the growth of a booming market.

“A key focus for local authorities should be enabling constituents without off-street parking to readily charge with ease.”

