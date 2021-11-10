All new UK HGVs to be zero-emission by 2040

The UK government has announced that all new heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the UK will be zero-emission by 2040, as part of Transport Day at COP26.

This commitment adds to the cut off point ten years prior for the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles, as the country looks to realise net zero targets during its hosting of the climate summit in Glasgow.

This means all new vehicles on British roads will be zero-emission within the next two decades.

More than 20 countries, six vehicle manufacturers and 39 cities are expected to commit to purely zero-emission sales for new vehicles by 2040 later today at the conference.

Developing economies and markets including India, Ghana, Kenya, Paraguay, Rwanda and Turkey have also pledged to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles in their respective countries.

The announcement also follows research from Bloomberg New Energy Finance, commissioned by the UK COP Presidency, revealing the growth and appeal of the zero-emission vehicle market.

The study found that global sales of zero-emission vehicles has risen from 2.1 million in 2019 to 5.3 million this year and they are projected to make up 70% of all new car sales by 2040.

It also revealed that 31% of the global passenger vehicle market is now covered by manufacturer pledges to end sales of fossil-fuel powered vehicles – this number was near zero at the start of this year.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps commented: “From our roads to the skies, the transition to zero emission transport has reached a tipping point.

“We know that transport plays a key role saving the planet from warming above 1.5°C, which is why this is the COP that will kick start our ambition for zero-emission aviation and why I’m proud to be uniting world leaders to tackle climate change – creating new opportunities for clean growth, green jobs and improved air quality right across the globe.

“To support the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), it’s integral that we have the infrastructure to support it. My vision is for the UK to have one of the best EV infrastructure networks in the world, with excellent British design at its heart.”