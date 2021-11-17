Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Top Stories

London to Egypt through an offshore wind cable!

Industry body forecasts that 63,200 kilometres of array cables are to be installed globally by the end of 2030

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 17 November 2021
Image: Shutterstock

More than 63,000 kilometres of offshore wind array cables are predicted to be installed globally by the end of 2030.

The distance covered by these cables is longer than the driving route from London to the host of COP27 Egypt, which is around 6,017 kilometres.

Industry body RenewableUK forecasts that the market for offshore wind farm cables will see a six-fold increase in global demand for the cables.

The market of subsea power cables is divided between array cables which run between the turbines of an offshore wind farm connecting them to the offshore substation and export cables which take the power from the offshore substations and connect to the grid.

The report estimates that nearly 40,000 kilometres of export cables are forecast to be laid worldwide by the end of the decade,

That compares with nearly 7,500 kilometres which have already been installed at the end of last year.

RenewableUK’s Executive Director Isabel DiVanna said: “The report demonstrates the enormity of the opportunities for companies in the UK and elsewhere which are manufacturing and installing hi-tech cables for projects worldwide, by setting out exactly when, where and how the market will expand between now and 2030”.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast