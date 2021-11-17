Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Welsh homes offered £100 cash payment to deal with rising energy bills

The £51 million scheme aims to help families hardest-hit by the living costs rise

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 17 November 2021
Image: Colin Burdett / Shutterstock

The Welsh Government has announced a new £51 million funding package for lower-income families that feel the pressure of the rising living costs.

The first phase of the ‘Household Support Fund’ will target heating and eating costs, providing families with cash to pay their winter energy bills.

The support will be given through a one-off £100 cash payment and eligible energy customers will be able to receive it whether they are on a prepayment or a credit meter.

Extra funding will also be offered also to foodbank and community food schemes.

Rebecca Evans, Minister for Finance and Local Government, said: “Families across Wales are facing a real cost of living crisis thanks to rising prices and cuts to key benefit payments.

“Where Westminster has failed to support families, the Welsh Government will step in and back our communities through this challenging period.”

