M&S launches rental service to minimise impact of fast fashion

M&S will trial a clothing rental service for a limited range of its collections in a bid to support its circular credentials.

Initially, the customers will be able to choose among 40 womenswear pieces and rent them at a price starting from just £13 for four days.

The clothes have a selling price of between £69 and £299, the British retailer said.

The announcement is expected to further support the company’s target to become a Scope 3 net zero business by 2030.

A study by the Aalto University in Finland found recently that fashion generates almost 92 million tonnes of textile waste per year, consuming 1.5 trillion litres of water annually.

The same report estimated the weight of new clothes bought per person per year is 26.6 kilograms in the UK.

M&S Chief Operating Officer Katie Bickerstaffe said: “As we grow M&S clothing, we want to be more relevant more often and we know customers are increasingly interested in the circular fashion economy.”