Royal Navy aims to take the wind out of climate change sails

Hybrid technologies could power Royal Navy vessels and cut emissions

Pathway to COP26 report

Friday 19 November 2021

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) has launched a new Market Exploration scheme to identify technologies that could cut Royal Navy vessels’ emissions.

The programme seeks to find hybrid powertrain solutions that could power their fleet and make them more sustainable.

More specifically, the Market Exploration will look for solutions that will be designed around electrification and electrical storage and will be able to be retrofitted to current vessels.

The plan is to implement these technologies by 2030 to support MOD’s climate targets.

Using hybrid engines for Royal Navy ships is forecast to reduce emissions by up to 40%.

