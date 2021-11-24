Dogger Bank C signs power purchase agreements

SSE Renewables and Equinor have announced today that 15-year offtake Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) have been signed for the third phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

Deals to buy the power generated by the third phase of the project have been signed with Danske Commodities, SSE Energy Supply Limited, Centrica Energy Marketing and Trading and Shell Energy Europe Limited.

Located 130 kilometres off the northeast coast of England, the 3.6GW project is claimed to become the world’s largest offshore wind farm, once fully commissioned in March 2026.

Once complete, Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be able to generate enough electricity to supply 5% of the UK’s demand and equivalent to powering six million UK homes.

Dogger Bank is being built in three phases, each having a capacity of 1.2GW.

Steve Wilson, Dogger Bank Wind Farm’s Project Director at SSE Renewables, said: “Concluding offtake Power Purchase Agreements with some of the leading energy trading companies for Dogger Bank C means we are well on track to reach financial close for the third phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm by the end of the year.”

Halfdan Brustad, Vice President for Dogger Bank at Equinor, commented: “With this, we will really start to see the magnitude of this world-leading offshore wind farm, and the benefits that a project of this size can bring both to the UK, and wider offshore wind industry.”