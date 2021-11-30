Scottish energy firm to make tides in Indonesia!

Scottish tidal energy firm Nova Innovation has announced it has secured £200,000 of grant funding from Innovate UK to deliver a tidal turbine array in Indonesia.

The 7MW project will be installed in Larantuka Strait, which is between the islands of Flores and Adonara and has reportedly one of the strongest tidal currents in Indonesia.

The array will utilise Nova’s 100kW tidal turbines that have been powering homes and businesses in Shetland since 2016.

Simon Forrest, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Innovation, said: “Our goal is to kickstart the development of tidal stream as a sustainable and abundant energy source for countries across the world.

“By working closely with our Indonesian partners we will accelerate the harnessing of this untapped resource, capable of powering Indonesia for generations to come.”

Last week, the UK Government announced it would invest £20 million every year in tidal power through its Contracts for Difference scheme.