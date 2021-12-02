TELCA 2021 Winners, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

TELCA 2021 Winners: Consultancy of the Year – Large

In its second win of the night, the Consultus International Group grabbed the award of Consultancy of the Year Large

Pathway to COP26 report

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 2 December 2021
The Consultus International Group proved to be one of the biggest winners at this year’s Energy Live Consultancy Awards (TELCA) which took place at the IET at Savoy Place last night.

The exclusive black-tie awards ceremony that celebrates the best of the best energy consultants in the industry, saw the Consultus International Group win its second award of the night, Consultancy of the year Large.

Andrew Staley, Chief Executive Officer of the Consultus International Group told ELN: “It is something we have been inspired to for many years now so to finally get there is great news and a tribute to everyone involved.”

Watch the video to see the award-winning moment and the full interview.

