Aramco inks deal with French businesses to boost hydrogen in Saudi Arabia

Aramco has signed agreements with five French companies to advance hydrogen technologies in Saudi Arabia and boost business opportunities on the European continent.

The Saudi Arabian oil company will work alongside French company Gaussin to explore a hydrogen-powered vehicle business for the Saudi Arabian market.

As part of the agreement, Aramco will also sponsor the ‘world’s first’ hydrogen-fuelled racing truck, developed by Gaussin and set to compete in the Dakar Rally in 2022.

Its other agreements include the exploration of low carbon hydrogen and carbon capture storage (CCS) with Air Liquide and artificial intelligence technology with Alteia.

Aramco President, Amin Hasser, said: “This partnership is a continuation of Aramco’s long-standing relationship with a number of leading French companies.

“It represents an opportunity to promote hydrogen as a low carbon solution, not just for motorsport but eventually for mass transportation as well.

“Such collaboration helps us to advance economic growth in the Kingdom as part of the Namaat industrial investment program and takes us a step closer to our shared vision of a more sustainable future.”