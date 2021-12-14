Teesside to become home to Europe’s largest battery

Teesside’s industrial cluster in North Yorkshire, Wilton International, will soon be home to what is described as Europe’s largest battery project.

That follows an announcement by Sembcorp Energy UK (SEUK) to build a 360MW energy storage system at the site on Teesside.

At Wilton International, the company has readily available land and connections to enable swift installation of the batteries.

SEUK currently operates 70MW of batteries, with a further 50MW already in the pipeline and due to be operational in early 2022.

Andy Koss, Chief Executive Officer of UK and Middle East at Sembcorp Industries, said: “Now, more than ever, flexible energy sources play an increasingly important role in maintaining secure and reliable energy supplies.

“With a growing reliance on renewables, the UK energy system needs to be flexible and able to respond quickly to changes.”