‘The future is electric’: US sets out plan for 500k new EV charge points

US Vice President Kamala Harris has today unveiled a plan to build half a million new publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

In a public event in the US state of Maryland, the US Vice President said ‘the future is electric’ and explained that the new strategy aimed to bring down the cost of charging and transform the current landscape of the US car industry.

The $1 trillion (£760bn) recently signed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $5 billion (£3.7bn) in funding enabling states to build the needed infrastructure.

The law also provides an additional $2.5 billion (£1.8bn) for local grants that will support EV charging in rural areas and disadvantaged communities.

The White House also plans to launch a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation to offer a coordinated federal approach and “one-stop-shop” solution for resources on EV Charging.

The US President had previously set a target of 50% EV share by 2030.